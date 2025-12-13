Kg Sungai Lang Baru farmers rake in RM600K from chilli farming

The harvested chillies are sold to the Farmers’ Organisation Authority at favourable prices.

BANTING : Participants of the Kampung Sungai Lang Baru Progressive Neighbourhood Watch (KRT Progresif) programme here have collectively earned a revenue of up to RM600,000 over six months from a 10-acre fertigation chilli plantation.

Muhammad Noh Norngaini.

A total of 20 participants were supplied with 40,000 chilli bags, with each person handling 2,000 bags. They each earned up to RM15,000 per season, equivalent to around RM2,500 per month.

KRT chairman Noh Norngaini said the success had transformed the village’s economic landscape, especially since the initiative received full support from the national unity ministry.

He said minister Aaron Ago Dagang’s initiative had greatly helped residents generate income, improving their lives while strengthening neighborhood ties.

Chillies grown using the fertigation method take six months before they can be harvested.

In 2021, Noh, together with several programme participants, began cultivating cassava within 20 acres of land, pisang tanduk or plantain (15 acres), and sorghum (5 acres).

“Starting with just two acres, our cassava and plantain plantations now span 15 to 20 acres each. In 2024, we involved the community and established a 10-acre fertigation chilli farm,” he told FMT.

Aziza Abd Rawi.

Aziza Abd Rawi, an officer with the Kuala Langat unity department, said 50 acres of National Integration Research and Training Institute-owned land had been leased for the Kampung Sungai Lang Baru KRT Progresif project, one of the district’s top-performing projects.

She noted that the soil in Kuala Langat was ideal for growing cassava and plantains.

“There are five KRT Progressif projects in the district, all with strong potential for success,” she said.

The harvested cassava are sold to local chip producers around Banting.

She added that the ministry also collaborates with other agencies to support agricultural entrepreneurs, providing not only guidance but also funding soil structure improvement, seed supply, agricultural know-how, and purchasing crops at favourable prices.

Faizfareez Rosli.

Those involved include the agriculture and food security ministry, Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation, and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority.

Faizfareez Rosli, 35, one of the participants cultivating cassava, said he did not regret leaving his job as a lorry driver to become a full-time farmer.

“Our estimated earnings are around RM15,000 per 10-month season. We’re grateful to the national unity ministry for giving us the opportunity to work this land,” he said.

Aliff Hanan Norisam working on his pisang tanduk farm.

Aliff Hanan Norisam, 27, expressed pride in his five-acre pisang tanduk plantation, which generated a gross profit of around RM100,000 over a 10-month period.

“In farming, profit grows gradually. If you nurture the land, it will reward you. I hope the ministry has more programmes like this,” he said, having earned a net profit of about RM200,000 over four harvests.

With stable yields and growing income, Noh, Faiz, and Aliff hope this model could sustain long-term success and serve as a benchmark for other KRT Progressif projects nationwide.