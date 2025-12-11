2025 marks proactive push as unity ministry steps up social integration efforts

The national unity ministry’s four priorities this year are the unity ecosystem, Madani harmony, exploration of the Rukun Negara and sociocultural community development. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The national unity ministry ramped up its efforts this year to nurture a society that values understanding, respect, acceptance and the celebration of diversity.

Its four main focuses for 2025 were the unity ecosystem, Madani harmony, exploration of the Rukun Negara, and sociocultural community engagement.

Under the theme “Harmony in Diversity”, the ministry doubled its efforts by organising 762 unity programmes in 2025, up from 730 in 2024 and 653 in 2023.

The increase reflects minister Aaron Ago Dagang’s push to foster safe, open, and inclusive spaces for public interaction.

Unity ecosystem

Under the unity ecosystem initiative, efforts centred on strengthening goodwill through community development and volunteerism.

Unity Week was celebrated at both national and state levels, alongside the 50th anniversary of neighbourhood watch areas (KRT), a grassroots institution that plays a key role in neighbourhood harmony.

A total of 301 KRTs were modelled as progressive KRTs, demonstrating an increased community capacity to plan and run their own programmes.

Festivals such as Songkran and Aidilfitri were organised at the national level as symbols of cross-cultural acceptance, attracting participation from Malaysians of different races and religions.

To instil a sense of unity from an early age, the ministry allocated RM33.73 million for unity-focused preschools and kindergartens, including for starter kits, accident insurance, supplementary food assistance, and activity books. A total of 119 kindergartens received upgrades with RM5 million in funding.

The Tunku Abdul Rahman Scholarships continued, with 43 recipients in 2025. The Madani Berkhidmat Student Volunteerism Programme meanwhile produced 324 student volunteers, while eight national athletes were appointed as National Unity Icons to promote unity among the youth.

To streamline programme applications, the ministry also launched the Bantuan Kewangan Program Perpaduan portal.

Madani harmony

Efforts to strengthen interfaith harmony in 2024 gave the ministry momentum to expand initiatives in 2025, with more structured approaches to managing sensitive issues.

The World Interfaith Harmony Celebration served as a flagship event, followed by harmony dialogues and a harmony parade featuring multicultural floats. In the media, festive commercials promoting unity for Chinese New Year, Aidilfitri, Gawai-Kaamatan, Deepavali and Christmas received positive public response.

The Unity Issues Management Committee was also formed, bringing together 12 government agencies to resolve interfaith issues.

Another milestone was the launch of the National Public Community Complaints Network, a digital channel for reporting unity-related issues more efficiently.

A total of 603 community mediators were also empowered to help resolve harmony-related conflicts, particularly in urban areas.

Rukun Negara exploration

The ministry also remained committed to promoting an understanding of Malaysia’s national philosophy, the Rukun Negara, through initiatives such as the “Loyalty to Rukun Negara Campaign”, the establishment of the Rukun Negara Secretariat, and school-level mural competitions.

Students were encouraged to appreciate history and heritage through Arkib@Schools and the Inspirasi Pelajar Inovasi Muzium programme, involving 41 museums nationwide.

At the tertiary level, programmes such as the Gerak Integrasi Perpaduan and Jalinan Integrasi Mahasiswa were designed to promote cross-cultural engagement. Selected institutions also received RM20,000 grants to carry out the Citra Negaraku programme.

Sociocultural community

To make museums, libraries, and archives more accessible, the ministry expanded programmes like Citra Nusa @ Museum and Fiesta Uniti @ Museum as platforms for public interaction with cultural institutions.

Cashless museum systems at the National Museum introduced new experiences for visitors, while community archives allowed the public to contribute historical materials.

This year also saw the establishment of the National Historians Council and the hosting of the “Honouring Statesmen Ceremony” to recognise the contributions of Tunku Abdul Rahman, VT Sambanthan, and Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Reading and literature were promoted through events such as the Perdana Reading Carnival in October, the Unity Calligraphy Festival, the Children’s Arts and Literature Festival, and RM1 million worth of Semarak Membaca book vouchers. Initiatives like Smart Community Touch @ Village Libraries, Book Ambassadors, and My Story@School helped expand cultural access at the community level.

Overall, these achievements demonstrate the national unity ministry’s sustained commitment towards strengthening harmony among Malaysia’s diverse communities, contributing to a prosperous nation.