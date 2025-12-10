‘The Library by BookXcess’: the bookstore that never sleeps

‘The Library by BookXcess’ is Southeast Asia’s largest 24-hour bookstore. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

PETALING JAYA : At the stroke of midnight, when most of the city is quiet and shuttered, a new kind of light will keep flickering in the heart of Sunway.

Not the harsh glow of neon or the buzz of nightlife – but the warm, inviting glow of stories waiting to be discovered.

Staircases lead to secret corners. Quiet murmurs drift through open spaces where time doesn’t seem to matter. You can wander without purpose, hide with a book, sip something warm at 2am, or simply watch the night go by. This is not a place you rush through.

This is “The Library by BookXcess”, touted as the largest 24-hour bookstore in Southeast Asia.

Sprawling across 3,530 sqm at Sunway Square Mall, the space is home to over one million books and counting.

With four main sections – fiction, non-fiction, children, and non-books – and over 40 subcategories, there’s something for everyone at “The Library”, which will officially open its doors to the public today, Dec 10 at 10pm.

There are over one million books at ‘The Library’, curated by BookXcess’ founder Andrew Yap. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

When the doors swing open, cosplayers will step straight out of the pages of famous books, bringing beloved literary characters to life. There’ll be playful games that guide you through the entire two-storey space, with prizes that are pure wish-list material for any book lover.

But once the excitement settles, the magic doesn’t fade – it simply slows into something softer.

Designed as a true community hangout, nearly 300 seating spots are scattered throughout the store – including a few dreamy seats that look out over the Sunway South Quay Lake.

It’s the kind of place where hours melt away with a book in one hand, a warm drink in the other, and a view that does half of the relaxing for you.

The entire bookstore is filled with elements of quirkiness and magic, like these flying books. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

And why the name “The Library”, you ask? The site was originally meant to be a library for Sunway University students. Through BookXcess’ partnership with Sunway Berhad, the idea evolved into a bookstore crafted to resemble a library – a thoughtful nod to what the space was always meant to be.

Inside, expect towering floor-to-ceiling shelves that make you feel wonderfully small, secret nooks to hide away in, and quiet corners with tables complete with charging ports.

Quirky art installations pop up in unexpected places, while books appear to float in mid-air (Hogwarts vibes, anyone?).

A striking mezzanine adds another layer to the experience, with a kilometre-long pathway that snakes through the entirety of the store. Also, those who wish to escape the crowd will appreciate the little reading corners up here.

The mezzanine offers a different experience. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

And yes, you can eat, sip, shop – and then read some more. “The Library” will house Kenny Hills Bakers with an all-new menu, alongside Good Mojo Smoothies, a Malaysian-grown juice and smoothie bar.

Becon Stationery takes care of your writing and planning needs, while Frak/Ture Fashion Studio – an avant-garde thrift and fashion store – lets you mix a little style into your literary adventure.

And then, of course, there are the books – in breathtaking abundance. Shelves stretch across genres and generations, from glossy art and photography tomes to thrillers, romances, fantasy epics, business reads, and children’s favourites that feel ready to leap into young hands.

There’s even a dedicated section celebrating local novels – stories rooted in familiar streets, voices, and cultures. It’s the kind of collection where one book quickly becomes five, and browsing feels like an adventure all its own.

Every turn promises something unexpected at ‘The Library’, with some sections covered in artwork. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

With its endless shelves, inviting spaces, and stories waiting at every turn, “The Library” isn’t just a place to shop for books – it’s a place to linger, wander, and return to again and again.

Whether you’re chasing a new favourite read, a quiet corner to unwind, or a late-night adventure between the shelves, all that’s left to do is show up and step inside when the doors open.

The Library by BookXcess

Level 2, Sunway Square Mall

Jalan Lagoon Selatan

Bandar Sunway

47500 Petaling Jaya

Opening hours: Daily

For location, click here.

Follow BookXcess on Instagram. To attend the launch on Dec 10, click here.