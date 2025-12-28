Catapulting a childhood pastime back into popularity

Every evening, residents of Kampung Lanchang in Kelantan come together in a friendly slingshot competition to win a chicken egg. (Bernama pic)

KOTA BHARU : Once a staple of childhood mischief, the catapult is now helping bring the community together in Kampung Lanchang, a humble village in Kelantan.

Armed with homemade slingshots and mud balls or marbles, residents of all ages gather every evening for a friendly competition.

The prize? A simple chicken egg for anyone who knocks down a suspended iron plate.

Resident Haszalie Ahmad, 31, said the games began spontaneously as more and more villagers showed interest in participating.

“At first, it was just a fun activity to fill up free time. Gradually, it became an event the neighbours eagerly await every evening,” he told Bernama.

The 10m slingshot challenge not only tests aim – it also creates a lively, supportive atmosphere, with residents cheering one another on.

The game has even drawn participants from nearby villages like Gual Tok Deh and Tersang, fostering bonds beyond Kampung Lanchang.

“Although there are no strict rules and the prizes are modest, this game is fun and can unite residents,” said villager Azmi Hussin, 45.

“Some come just to watch, while others join in – everything is lively.”

For him, the game proves that simple, locally rooted activities can strengthen harmony and camaraderie within a community.