‘Pride glamping’ event to go ahead despite Selangor PAS objection

Activities at the ‘Glamping with Pride’ event in Hulu Langat next weekend include campfire storytelling, a runway show, a skit competition, and a ‘HIV Hunger Games.’

PETALING JAYA : A pro-LGBT group has confirmed that it will go ahead with its “Glamping with Pride” event scheduled for Jan 17 and 18 in Hulu Langat despite an objection from Selangor PAS.

Jejaka, the NGO behind the event, said the programme is a “private, community-based retreat focussed on wellbeing, peer support, and health awareness”.

“It involves lawful camping activities at a registered venue and does not violate any Malaysian law. Camping, gathering, and community education are legal activities in this country,” it said in a statement today.

The group also noted that participation is limited and vetted, with the venue disclosed only to confirmed attendees to ensure safety and prevent public disruption.

“We will carry on with our activities as planned, in full compliance with the law,” Jejaka said.

The statement comes in response to Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar, who called for an investigation into the event which he claims openly promotes lifestyles and ideologies that run contrary to Malaysia’s religious values, cultural norms, and legal framework.

Sukri said the programme, advertised in a poster that has gone viral on social media, raised concerns about public order, morality, and youth protection.

The poster, with the location listed as “to be announced”, features a rainbow motif, cartoon illustrations of people of diverse gender expressions around a campfire, and the tagline “two nights of warmth and love”.

Activities include campfire storytelling, a “HIV Hunger Games,” a camp runway show, and a skit competition. A QR code for registration notes that slots are limited.

Jejaka also said political attention on the LGBT community is misplaced at a time when Malaysians are facing pressing national issues, including cost of living, corruption, and public health.

“We call on all parties to act with restraint, proportionality and humanity. Malaysia is strengthened not by fear and moral panic, but by allowing its people to live with dignity,” it said.