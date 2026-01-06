Govt scholarships open doors for students in need

The higher education ministry’s scholarship division remains committed to ensuring all eligible students receive the financial assistance provided. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : Every year, thousands of bright Malaysian students face the same dilemma – the ambition to study, but not the means to afford it.

Many, especially those from B40 families, rural areas, or with disabilities, find their education cut short by financial barriers or a lack of information about available aid.

The higher education ministry offers a range of sponsorship opportunities, particularly for students from low-income (B40) families, to pursue higher education.

Among the available sponsorship programmes are the Public University Foundation Financial Assistance (Bantuan Kewangan Asasi IPTA), the B40 TVET Scholarship (Dermasiswa B40 TVET) for diploma and bachelor’s degree studies, and the Community College Student Financial Assistance (Bantuan Kewangan Pelajar Kolej Komuniti).

In addition, the ministry also provides sponsorship through the MyBrain Science and MyBrain 2.0 programmes to promote advanced learning and research at the postgraduate level.

The higher education ministry’s scholarship division, responsible for managing student sponsorship offers, remains committed to ensuring that all eligible students who meet the required criteria receive the financial assistance provided.

These sponsorships aim to ease students’ financial burdens, allowing them to focus fully on their studies and successfully complete their programmes within the stipulated sponsorship period.

Turning opportunities into bright futures

For Tasmithaa Chandran, an accounting student at Politeknik Port Dickson, the B40 TVET scholarship made all the difference after her family faced hardship during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, my father passed away and my mother was the only one supporting us. I struggled to continue my studies. My friend even lent me money,” she said.

“After I got the scholarship, I could finally focus on my studies with peace of mind. I could buy books, attend tuition, and study. It really encouraged me to work harder and give back to the community,” she said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Putra Malaysia student Izzul Hakimi Rosli, who is partially blind, said the Disabled Students Financial Aid (Bantuan Kewangan Orang Kurang Upaya, BKOKU) opened the door to his studies in agribusiness.

“I’m registered as an OKU student and my lecturer introduced me to the BKOKU programme. It helped me focus on my studies without having to worry about costs. Before this, I was thinking of finding part-time work just to buy my books,” he said.

Izzul said the support he received meant more than the financial aid.

“It convinced me that OKU students also have a chance to continue studying in any field they like and that the government isn’t leaving us behind,” he said.

Tasmithaa and Izzul are shining examples of the broader vision behind the ministry’s initiatives – using education as a tool for empowerment and to secure the futures of young Malaysians.