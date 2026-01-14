The ‘ghost train’ that gets rural students to school

Students waiting to board the KTMB train to school at the Kuala Gris Railway Station. (Bernama pic)

KUALA KRAI : Wrapped in pre-dawn mist and darkness, the morning Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) service at Kuala Gris Railway Station – known locally as the “Ghost Train” – ferried students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dabong on their first day of school on Sunday.

In the cool, foggy air, students from nearby interior villages gathered in small groups, school bags slung over their shoulders. They chatted softly as they waited, the quiet dawn marking the familiar start of a daily journey that has become part of their routine.

The train owes its eerie nickname to the way it emerges suddenly from thick fog, briefly visible before vanishing down the tracks.

More than a novelty, the KTMB service has become a lifeline for students from remote areas such as Kuala Gris, Bukit Abu and Ulu Temiang. It has transformed what was once a difficult commute into one that is organised, safe and dependable.

The service also eases the financial strain on families by offering students a complimentary annual train pass. In the past, many parents had to ferry their children by motorcycle or rely on neighbours for lifts, absorbing fuel costs, braving bad weather and enduring long travel times.

For Form One student Nur Adriana Amani Mohd Zulkifli, 13, the train ride has added a new rhythm to her schooldays.

“It’s my first time, and it’s very enjoyable. It really helps me, and also helps my family save on costs and time. I feel safe on the train,” she told Bernama.

Another student, Muhammad Mifzal Azfar Abdul Hafiz, 16, said the earlier start was a small trade-off for a pleasant journey.

“I have to catch the 6.15am train. But it’s enjoyable, the early-morning atmosphere on the train is different,” said the student, who has used the service since h Form One.

On Sunday, Bernama observed parents lingering on the platform, watching with visible relief as KTMB staff helped students board. Some snapped photos, while others waved until the train pulled away.

In places such as Kuala Gris and Dabong, the Ghost Train is more than a means of transport – it is a quiet but vital link between village life and the promise of education.