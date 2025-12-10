Community Archives breathes new life into local community

Shamsuri Suradi showing some of Kampung Baru’s historical documents.

PETALING JAYA : Community Archives has become a vital platform for preserving the identity of local communities, especially in historic areas, by empowering residents to collect old records, documents and artefacts.

Kampung Baru Community secretary-general Shamsuri Suradi said the initiative is important in restoring the “soul” of Kuala Lumpur’s last remaining traditional Malay settlement, a place that has witnessed many key moments in Malaysia’s history.

“Today’s generation sees Kampung Baru mostly as a ‘food haven’, a must-visit spot for visitors seeking a variety of dishes.

“But Kampung Baru is much more than that. This is where the roots of independence began, where Malay economic activity first gained ground, and where the dark tragedy of May 13, 1969, is etched in the memory,” he told FMT.

He said cooperation with the National Archives of Malaysia under the national unity ministry has allowed the community to safeguard historical materials in a more organised and professional manner.

Launched on May 17 by national unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang, Community Archives aims to make archival work community-centred and strengthen public participation in safeguarding the nation’s heritage and history.

The original Kampung Baru residents’ registration book listing the early landowners.

In Kampung Baru alone, the materials identified so far include documents dating back to the 1900s – residents’ registration books, six-generation genealogical records from families originating in the Riau Islands, minutes of meetings, old maps, photographs, and assorted artefacts.

Shamsuri, who served 19 years as honorary secretary of the Malay Agricultural Settlement Board, said the biggest challenge previously was simply not knowing how to store the historical materials.

“We used to think that storing documents in a room was enough to prevent damage. But when we checked years later, some had been destroyed by insects.

“Then we tried laminating them, but documents from the 1920s and 1930s shouldn’t be sealed in plastic because it affects their authenticity,” he said, adding that the National Archives’ guidance is timely.

Mazura Rohani.

The head of the Private Archives Acquisition Section at the National Archives, Mazura Rohani, said the department has introduced a kit to help residents document and preserve materials correctly.

She said the National Archives has collected more than 300,000 privately contributed items from individuals and associations, underscoring the wealth of local identity captured through community efforts.

“All this information can also be accessed through digital platforms such as COMPASS (Computerised Archival System and Services) and the Online Finding Aid, allowing future generations to trace community histories more easily, quickly and comprehensively,” she said.