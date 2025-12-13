No tolerance for racial oppression, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, speaking at a Christmas high-tea reception, said the government would not compromise on justice for the poor and minorities.

PETALING JAYA : The government will not compromise on justice for the poor and minorities, nor tolerate oppression of people from any ethnic group, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

“In the recent case where three Indian men were shot, I find it difficult to accept or condone, as a believer myself,” he said today at a Christmas high-tea reception by the Christian Federation of Malaysia. “It does not matter whether the victim is Indian, Malay, Chinese, or Dayak; there must be transparent and open investigations,” Anwar said.

He said that was why he had called for a transparent and open investigation into the alleged execution-style shooting of three Indian men in Melaka by police on Nov 24.

Anwar also called for concerted action against corruption, saying there was a “moral deficit” among political and corporate leaders in Malaysia and across the world, with corruption often perceived globally as being tolerable.

“We sometimes speak with grand religious rhetoric, yet we condone corruption and tolerate the oppression of the marginalised. I think this is a major battle, not only in Malaysia but throughout the world,” he said.

The killing of the three Indian men by Melaka police was initially investigated as one of attempted murder after police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar claimed the trio were serial robbers who had attacked a policeman with a parang.

However, lawyers for the families of M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29, said an audio recording and forensic evidence suggested the men were killed “execution-style.”

On Dec 5, Anwar ordered a transparent investigation into the shooting, saying any complaint suggesting a breach of standard procedures must be examined openly.

Protection for rights of worship

Separately, deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof pledged that the rights of Malaysians to practice and propagate their faith under the Federal Constitution will be fully protected.

He said Malaysia’s diversity should be viewed as a gift to be honoured rather than a challenge to overcome. “My prayer and hope are that Malaysians will continue to live peaceably with one another by uplifting, supporting, and empowering each other,” he said.