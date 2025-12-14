Anwar sincere in forming unity government, says Zahid

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the prime minister has been attentive to the demands requested by the various component parties in the administration.

SEMENYIH : Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has praised Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for being sincere in his efforts to work with BN after the 15th general election (GE15).

Zahid, who is deputy prime minister, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman was generous enough to grant BN the menteri besar post in Perak despite PH having won more seats.

“When the former King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah decreed us to form the unity government, we agreed to work with Anwar because he demonstrated his sincerity,” he said when opening the Indian Progressive Front’s (IPF) general assembly in Semenyih today.

Since then, Anwar has been attentive to the demands requested by the various component parties in the administration, including Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), he added.

“Smart politicians will not bring problems but discuss properly. The general election is coming and people are asking for seats. This can be negotiated.

“If we have problems among ourselves, we can raise it in our general assembly. You can also raise it in your own party’s general assembly. But don’t say one thing in the morning and another in the afternoon,” he added.

On Dec 10, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan expressed disappointment with the allocation of political positions in Negeri Sembilan, claiming it was not in line with the spirit of cooperation practised at the federal level.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, said the distribution of positions should be made fairly and proportionately as practised in the unity government’s Cabinet, where he holds the post of foreign minister.

BN currently occupies 14 of the 36 state seats in the Negeri Sembilan state assembly while PH has 17 and PN has five. PH assemblymen occupy seven out of 11 seats on the executive council, including one held by menteri besar Aminuddin Harun, while BN holds four.

Cabinet reshuffle not discussed yet

Separately, Zahid said Anwar has yet to initiate any discussion with him or request a list of names and suggested portfolios amid speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle.

He said any matter related to the Cabinet reshuffle is at the discretion of the prime minister.

Yesterday, Anwar declined to disclose when he will announce the new candidates for the four vacant ministerial positions.