Close Anwar-Hajiji ties key to fast-tracking Sabah’s 40% claim, say reps

PETALING JAYA : Sabah assemblymen have expressed confidence that the issue of the state’s 40% revenue collected from the federal government will be resolved more swiftly due to the close relationship between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and chief minister Hajiji Noor.

Ghulamhaidar @ Yusof Khan Bahadar (GRS-Kawang) said confidence in this matter had been strengthened by the High Court ruling, which affirmed Sabah’s constitutional right to its share of the revenue.

“Moreover, the law has provided clear guidance as a way forward,” he said while debating the 2026 Sabah Supply Bill at the state legislative assembly in Kota Kinabalu today, Bernama reported.

Ghulamhaidar said the strong ties between the state and federal governments have created a “bridge” that streamlines administrative and political coordination, helping to speed up efforts to establish a mechanism for distributing the state’s entitlement.

Voicing similar confidence, Saifuddin Tahir Petra (GRS-Pantai Manis) said restoring the state’s rights was crucial for Sabah’s economic competitiveness as it undergoes rapid development.

“Once fully realised, this entitlement will greatly strengthen the state’s fiscal position, allowing for increased funding for community development, and improving infrastructure and public services.”

He said it would significantly boost the state’s finances, enabling Sabah to plan long-term development more sustainably and effectively.

Justin Wong (Warisan-Sri Tanjong) said the fight to reclaim Sabah’s 40% revenue share should no longer be seen as a political contest but approached in a more mature and coordinated manner.

He said a bipartisan approach was necessary to speed up resolution of the issue, noting that both government and opposition lawmakers agreed the agenda must be pursued collectively in the state’s best interests.

He said the results of the state election and voting patterns indicated that the restoration of the rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 was a collective demand of the people of Sabah.

The state assembly will sit again tomorrow.