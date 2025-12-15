Umno rep becomes 18th assistant minister in Sabah govt

Umno’s Anil Sandhu was elected Kunak assemblyman last month with a 2,118-vote majority. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno’s Kunak assemblyman Anil Sandhu has been sworn in as an assistant minister in the Sabah government, taking his oath of office before governor Musa Aman.

Anil is the 18th assistant minister in Hajiji Noor’s administration, taking the youth development, sports and creative economy portfolio, Berita RTM reported.

Anil, a first-term assemblyman, is only the second Barisan Nasional member of the new state government led by Hajiji.

The other is Jafry Ariffin, who is tourism, culture, and environment minister.

Anil was elected Kunak assemblyman last month with a 2,118-vote majority, defeating five other candidates including his predecessor Norazlinah Arif of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.