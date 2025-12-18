18 Sabah pol-secs sworn in today

The political secretaries taking their oath of office before Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor at Menara Kinabalu. (Chief Minister’s Department pic)

PETALING JAYA : Eighteen newly-appointed political secretaries to Sabah ministers were sworn in at Menara Kinabalu in Kota Kinabalu today.

The new aides took their oaths of office before chief minister Hajiji Noor, who tasked them with ensuring the state government’s initiatives and policies reached Sabahans on the ground.

“The duties of a political secretary are very important in our administration system. I want all political secretaries to help the government and their respective ministers particularly in disseminating government policies,” Hajiji said in a statement.

Among the new political secretaries are Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) former Kunak assemblyman Norazlinah Arif, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) vice-president Arthur Sen, and Sabah Amanah chief Lahirul Latigu, all of whom are in the chief minister’s department.

Acting Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah Youth chief Azrul Ibrahim was made chief political secretary in the chief minister’s department.

Former three-term Tenom MP Raime Unggi of Umno was meanwhile made political secretary to tourism, culture and environment minister Jaffri Ariffin.