Cooperation with Putrajaya not against PBS’s principles, says Joachim

PETALING JAYA : Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) acting president Joachim Gunsalam says the party’s cooperation with national parties does not contradict its principles, but is in line with current political realities and Sabahan interests.

The Sabah deputy chief minister I said cooperation between the Sabah government, of which PBS is a component, and Putrajaya is consistent with the constitutional relationship between the state and the federation.

“We adhere to both the Sabah constitution and Federal Constitution of Malaysia. Therefore, cooperation is not contrary to PBS’s principles,” Bernama reported him as saying when officiating the 40th PBS annual delegates conference in Penampang.

Joachim, who is also state works and utilities minister, rejected narratives that the “Sabah for Sabahans” slogan is anti-Malayan rhetoric, or separates Sabah from Malaysia.

“That is not the true spirit of the slogan. It means ensuring Sabahans hold key positions in state and federal governments, especially in posts that operate in Sabah,” he said.

Separately, Joachim said he shared the view of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor that GRS would consider giving way and not contest the Kinabatangan and Lamag parliamentary and state by-elections, respectively, in January.

Polling for both seats has been fixed for Jan 24, with nomination day on Jan 10 and early voting on Jan 20.

The by-elections are being held following the death of Bung Moktar Radin on Dec 5.