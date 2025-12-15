Muhyiddin’s credibility now at stake after Dr M’s claims, says analyst

Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin fell out in 2020 after Bersatu left Pakatan Harapan, with Muhyiddin forming a new government as prime minister.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s political credibility is now at stake even if accusations by Dr Mahathir Mohamad about the theft of party funds is disproved, says political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

While bad blood between the two men is not new, “in politics, repeated claims and public views often matter more than facts,” Awang Azman told FMT.

Muhyiddin now stands to lose political credibility, even if the authenticity of the video clip of Mahathir is disputed, he said. The issue would revive old doubts about trust and leadership within the opposition and could weaken Muhyiddin’s support among undecided Malay voters.

“It now involves matters of personal trust, rather than how the government is run,” he said.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said the claims were serious because they involved matters of money and trust. However, he also questioned why Mahathir had recently raised the issue.

“I don’t understand why this is happening when both figures are part of the opposition,” he told FMT. Azmi said the remarks could hurt opposition unity at a time when Perikatan Nasional was trying to strengthen its grassroots base. “This disrupts what the opposition has built so far,” he said.

Azmi and Awang Azman both said the issue would die down if no proof emerged, but the repeated focus on party funds could hurt Muhyiddin in the long run, especially as he remains PN chairman and a possible prime minister candidate.

Muhyiddin has denied the claims, made in a short video clip widely shared online recently, in which Mahathir appears to accuse Muhyiddin of stealing party funds and keeping the money at his home, and of seeking the prime minister’s post to avoid being imprisoned.

Johor Bersatu Youth chief Alias Rasman has said Mahathir was not talking about Muhyiddin and claimed the video was edited for political gain, saying legal action would be taken against those behind the recording.

Once allies, Mahathir and Muhyiddin fell out after the 2020 Sheraton Move, which led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and saw the latter emerge as prime minister. However, the two former prime ministers have had more cordial relations recently, with Muhyiddin deferring to Mahathir.

Muhyiddin has been contacted for comment.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Shamsul Amri Baharuddin said the episode was unlikely to resonate with voters, describing it as an elite-level issue. “This will be discussed in upper and middle circles, not by the rakyat, who are already bored with the antics of political leaders,” he said.

Shamsul also said Mahathir no longer held decisive sway; while political figures may still listen to the former prime minister, “they won’t take his words seriously”.