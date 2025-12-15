Analysts reject Noh Omar’s call to amend constitution on PM’s post

Bersatu Supreme Council member Noh Omar said the constitution should explicitly state that the prime minister’s post can only be held by a Malay-Muslim.

PETALING JAYA : Political analysts have shot down Bersatu leader Noh Omar’s call for an amendment to the Federal Constitution so that the prime minister’s post can only be held by a Malay-Muslim.

Akademi Nusantara’s Azmi Hassan said the existing system, which requires a prime minister to obtain the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent before taking the top post, was sufficient.

He said that while it was not explicitly stated, the Agong would conventionally appoint only a Malay-Muslim as prime minister of Malaysia.

“The Agong has the final word… To me, the existing constitutional provisions are strong enough,” he told FMT.

Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya said Noh’s call was merely a political gimmick aimed at using Malay sentiments to garner support for the opposition.

He said political realities essentially guaranteed that the prime minister would always be Malay-Muslim, as the person holding the top post would require the support of MPs who represent areas dominated by the demographic.

“In terms of structure, the political power of the Malays is not under threat. Amending the constitution (to ensure that only a Malay-Muslim can become prime minister) would be merely symbolic and would not resolve anything,” he said.

Noh, a Bersatu Supreme Council member, said the constitution should explicitly state that the prime minister’s post can only be held by a Malay-Muslim.

The former MP had said that the Selangor constitution requires that the menteri besar be a Malay-Muslim.

Under the Federal Constitution, the Agong appoints as prime minister a member of the Dewan Rakyat who is able to command the majority support of the house.

No other qualification is stated, except that a citizen by naturalisation or registration may not be appointed as prime minister.

Awang Azman said political characters like Noh would be sidelined in the national landscape if they did not create “irrelevant issues” such as this. He also advised Malay leaders to focus on issues close to the community.

“The government needs to focus on strengthening the Malay economy and the quality of (public) education, improving the competitiveness of our youth, eradicating corruption, and ensuring justice in the implementation of Bumiputera policies.

“Truly protecting the Malays starts with strong institutions and a strong economy, not entrenching positions through the constitution,” he said.