Hannah a good fit for FT minister’s role, says Fahmi

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said newly appointed federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh had consistently championed issues affecting the people.

KUALA LUMPUR : Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil has welcomed Hannah Yeoh’s appointment as federal territories minister, describing her as a suitable choice for the role.

Fahmi, the communications minister, said one of Yeoh’s key priorities will likely be sustainable development within the federal territories.

“I believe this is a very appropriate appointment for her,” he told reporters after officiating the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) scholarship awards presentation ceremony at the World Trade Centre here.

“I have worked extensively with her before, and she has consistently championed issues affecting the people.”

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the Cabinet reshuffle earlier today, with Yeoh replacing Dr Zaliha Mustafa as federal territories minister under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Yeoh previously served as youth and sports minister, a portfolio that is now helmed by Sungai Petani MP Dr Taufiq Johari.

Fahmi also commended Taufiq’s appointment, describing it as a fitting choice.

“That is a very suitable position for him. From what I’ve observed, he is active and full of ideas that can ensure the country’s youth and sports continue to excel,” he said.

Fahmi also thanked the ministers who were dropped in the Cabinet reshuffle, expressing hope that they would continue to serve in other capacities.

“The prime minister will also look at the best way for them to continue contributing to the nation,” he said.