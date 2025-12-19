Racialising Cabinet reshuffle will alienate non-Muslim voters, PAS told

Former youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh was moved to the federal territories portfolio in the Cabinet reshuffle this week. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : An analyst has warned that the racialising of the recent Cabinet reshuffle by PAS leaders will only discourage non-Muslim voters from backing the opposition, following comments on the appointment of two Chinese leaders to the federal territories portfolio.

Wong Chin Huat of Sunway University said evaluating ministers based on their beliefs and ethnicity reeked of tribalism.

“How is PAS expected to woo the non-Muslims when it incessantly assesses ministers through a racial and religious lens instead of what they can bring to the table?” he said.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan claimed on Wednesday that the appointment of Hannah Yeoh and Lo Su Fui to the federal territories portfolio was a deliberate strategy to strengthen DAP’s dominance in Kuala Lumpur and other major urban centres in the country.

Yeoh, who was previously the youth and sports minister, was appointed as federal territories minister while Lo, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s MP for Tawau, was made her deputy.

DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming was retained as the housing and local government minister.

Takiyuddin claimed that concentrating urban power in the hands of leaders from the same ethnicity and political party could raise questions about an imbalance of power and the direction of the nation’s administration.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had hit out at critics of Yeoh’s appointment, saying to reject a person because of her colour or race was “atrocious in this day and age”.

His deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, meanwhile said that Yeoh and Lo’s appointments would not undermine the Malay agenda.

Wong said PAS had expressed reservations about Yeoh barely 48 hours after she was named to the post.

“Is it not prejudicial?” he added.

Wong, who told FMT last week that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s divisive remarks hindered the party’s appeal among its non-traditional base, said the Islamic party should emulate its former spiritual adviser, the late Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat.

He said Nik Aziz had rejected such tribalism and respected non-Muslims.

“PAS should monitor Yeoh’s performance and come up with KPIs that she must achieve in safeguarding the interest of residents in the federal territories, especially the Malay community.

“And if she fails, by all means, criticise her,” he said.

Sharmin Kutty Sivaraman of Inti International University said PAS should not lose sleep over the reshuffle, but focus on providing checks and balances.

He also said that the reshuffle gave MPs from DAP the opportunity to prove themselves.