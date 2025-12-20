Judge govt by achievements, not political rhetoric, says PKR Youth chief

PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim, responding to criticisms by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, said that with PAS, ‘if you are not with them, then everything is forbidden, everything is wrong.’

PETALING JAYA : The government’s performance should be gauged by its achievements instead of the people relying on political rhetoric, says PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim.

“Rely on data to assess us on how we tackle corruption and improve governance. The evidence (shows that) investments have increased, unemployment has fallen, inflation is under control and economic growth is strong. These are indicators we should be looking at,” he said in an interview with FMT.

He accused PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang of engaging in fear mongering against the Anwar Ibrahim government in his recent criticisms about the reforms being undertaken by the federal government.

Hadi recently claimed that reforms implemented by the Pakatan Harapan-led unity government had been “imported” from the West and were secular in nature, based solely on man-made principles “without guidance from God”.

Kamil, who is also Anwar’s political secretary, said Hadi’s claims were aimed at inciting and misleading the public.

Reforms are often labelled by opposition politicians as a Western concept simply because it is in English, but would be regarded as “Islamic” if the same idea was described in Arabic, he retorted.

He also said that PAS was quick to legitimise policies aligned with its own position, while condemning and rejecting initiatives by others who did not share its views, including reforms of benefit to the public.

“This is the modus operandi of PAS leaders,” he said. “If you want to legitimise something, you must be with them. If you are not with them, then everything is forbidden, everything is wrong.”

As an example of reforms that benefitted the public, Kamil cited the government’s subsidy rationalisation scheme, which is expected to save around RM15.5 billion a year.