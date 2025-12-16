Independent assessors to submit aerotrain reports by mid-January

MAHB said the aerotrain continues to operate as usual during the day, while full shuttle-bus service will be deployed during off-peak hours each night. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) today announced that independent assessors Alstom and IJMC-Pestech, which reviewed the aerotrain’s design, installation, operations and maintenance, are expected to submit their consolidated reports by mid-January next year.

The next official update on the aerotrain will also be shared in January 2026.

“In the meantime, the aerotrain continues to operate as usual during the day. To ensure uninterrupted passenger movement, the full shuttle-bus service will be deployed during off-peak hours each night (9pm to 7am) to facilitate the ongoing validation works,” it said in a statement.

MAHB also shared progress updates on the comprehensive action plan (CAP) introduced to address reliability concerns with the KLIA aerotrain system.

CAP, which commenced on Nov 15, 2025, was led by MAHB with the full involvement of Alstom and IJMC-Pestech, project consultants and independent technical assessors.

“Stage 1 and Stage 2, which involved overall inspections, rectification works and simulation testing, were successfully completed. Verification and rectification works are currently underway to ensure system integrity and operational safety.

“Stage 3 trial operations will now commence as planned and continue through the end of December, during which the system will be tested under various operational scenarios.

“These trials are a critical step in confirming the effectiveness of the corrective measures before full operational confidence is restored,” it said.