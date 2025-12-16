KL groups urge Hannah to prioritise residents, sustainable development

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh moved from the youth and sports ministry to the federal territories ministry in today’s Cabinet reshuffle. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Several residents’ groups hope new federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh will prioritise city folk and champion sustainable development, as Kuala Lumpur grapples with several development challenges.

Save Kuala Lumpur chairman M Ali praised Yeoh’s appointment, noting that the Segambut MP has been proactive with her constituents.

“Now we are hopeful that she will expand her attention across the federal territories, especially by coming to Kuala Lumpur to meet and interact with the people,” he told FMT.

He called on Yeoh to focus on reinstating local council elections – long advocated by DAP during its years in the opposition – and restoring over 52 water retention ponds, as directed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Ali said he was curious as to how Yeoh, perceived as a proactive and concerned minister in her previous portfolio as youth and sports minister, would manage the complex federal territories ministry.

He said Yeoh would need to handle developers and other vested interests, as well as “hidden hands”.

“We wish her well and emphasise that she should focus on the needs of ‘KLites’ and not fall into the traps of developers and self-interested parties at the expense of the people.”

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur Residents Alliance and Sustainable Development (KLRA+SD) said Yeoh, who is the Segambut MP, should be able to hit the ground running as she already has a strong understanding of the issues and challenges faced by residents.

The group’s honorary secretary, Joshua Low, noted that Kuala Lumpur is faced with unsustainable development which is causing the city to exceed its carrying capacity. He said this has resulted in higher pollution levels, more frequent flash floods, and accelerated biodiversity loss.

He hoped city residents’ views would be taken seriously and acted upon in shaping the development and management of the city – starting with genuine engagement rather than “mere box-ticking”.

“KLRA+SD looks forward to constructive engagement in advancing the wellbeing, inclusivity, and sustainable development of Kuala Lumpur for the benefit of the rakyat,” Low told FMT.

“In the medium term, we hope to see institutional reform in how the capital city is managed as power has been overly centralised.”

He also called for reforms to Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) governance to enhance transparency, community participation, and balanced decision-making.

Anwar announced a Cabinet reshuffle earlier today, with Yeoh replacing Dr Zaliha Mustafa as federal territories minister under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Yeoh previously served as youth and sports minister, a portfolio now held by Sungai Petani MP Dr Taufiq Johari.