Man claims trial to slashing surau caretaker

Kamarulzaman Kamarudin was charged at the Taiping sessions court with causing grievous hurt to a 68-year-old surau caretaker. (Bernama pic)

TAIPING : A man pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here today to causing grievous hurt by slashing a surau caretaker with a parang last Wednesday.

Kamarulzaman Kamarudin, 56, was accused of attacking Normuda Mod Noor, 68, at Surau Nurul Hidayah, Jalan Bukit Jana, Kampung Bukit Jana, Kamunting, in the Larut, Matang and Selama district at about 2.30pm on Dec 10.

The charge, framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum 20 years’ imprisonment with the possibility of a fine or whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Syuhada Muhammad Lutfi proposed bail of RM15,000 with one surety, with additional conditions prohibiting Kamarulzaman from approaching the victim and requiring him to report to the nearest police station each month.

However, National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Puteri Hikmatul Raudah Dzulaikha Mohamad, representing Kamarulzaman, sought a reduction of bail to RM2,000, saying her client was self-employed with a daily income of RM50, had three children and had received psychiatric treatment on several occasions.

Police arrested Kamarulzaman after he allegedly attacked an elderly man, who sustained serious injuries to the head and hands.

Initial investigations found that Kamarulzaman had a criminal record of 16 offences and was a psychiatric patient. He also tested positive for morphine.