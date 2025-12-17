Prosecution to proceed with appeal in Syed Saddiq graft case

In June, the Court of Appeal unanimously acquitted Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman of CBT, misappropriation of property, and money laundering involving RM1.12 million belonging to Bersatu Youth.

PETALING JAYA : The prosecution in Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s corruption case has informed the Federal Court that it will continue with the appeal against his acquittal.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin told the apex court that the prosecution had sought the views of the attorney-general, who ordered them to proceed with the appeal.

He said the prosecution stood by the submissions they had filed in court.

“We will accept the court’s decision (on the appeal),” Wan Shaharuddin added.

Last week, Court of Appeal president Abu Bakar Jais, who chaired an apex court panel, instructed both prosecution and defence to “go back and reflect” on whether the court should make a ruling on the appeal.

He gave both sides a seven-day “cooling-off period” to reconsider their positions after completing their submissions.

It remains unclear what prompted the judge’s call.

In 2023, the High Court found Syed Saddiq guilty of abetting in criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and money laundering of RM1.12 million belonging to Bersatu Youth.

In June this year, the Court of Appeal unanimously acquitted the Muar MP and quashed his sentence of seven years’ imprisonment, two strokes of the rotan and a RM10 million fine.