Teen changes plea to guilty over crash that killed 3

The accused pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of teenagers Aidil Ramdan Abdullah, Aswari Lotpi and Aisar Azim Abdullah at Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 in Senawang, Negeri Sembilan, in March.

PETALING JAYA : A teenager who claimed trial to causing the deaths of three others in an accident in Senawang, Negeri Sembilan, in March changed his plea to guilty at the Seremban magistrates’ court today.

The 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty before magistrate Nurul Azuin Talhah after the charges were read again during case management today.

Nurul fixed Feb 25 for sentencing pending the case facts and a behavioural report, Sinar Harian reported.

On April 22, the teenager claimed trial to driving dangerously and causing the deaths of Aidil Ramdan Abdullah, 15, Aswari Lotpi, 16, and Aisar Azim Abdullah, 17.

The offences were committed at around 8.30pm at Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1, Taman Matahari Heights on March 6.

The charges under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 are punishable by five to 10 years in prison and a fine between RM20,000 and RM50,000.

The accused had submitted a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers through his lawyer Johan Radzi, but this was rejected.