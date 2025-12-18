Ex-tuition teacher claims trial to sexually assaulting 2 girls

The charges were made under Sections 14(a) and 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provide for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a whipping, upon conviction. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A former tuition teacher pleaded not guilty at the Balik Pulau sessions court in Penang today to four counts of sexual assault against two girls last year.

Harian Metro reported that the 34-year-old man entered his plea after the charges against him were read by an interpreter before judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin.

In the first two charges, he was accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl between 3pm and 4pm sometime in March 2024 at a daycare in Persiaran Pantai Jerjak 6, Bayan Lepas, Barat Daya.

In the third and fourth charges, he was accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl between 8am and 1pm sometime in May 2024 at the same daycare.

The charges were made under Sections 14(a) and 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provide for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Asma’ ‘Amira Shahidani represented the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Savinder Singh.

Asma’ ‘Amira offered no bail, while Savinder requested the minimum amount, saying his client had a child and a pregnant wife.

The court set bail at RM30,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to surrender his passport, report to a police station once a month until the disposal of the case, and refrain from harassing the victims.

It set Jan 15 for the case to be mentioned again.