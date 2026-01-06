From Malaysia to the world: local spice brand turns up the heat

Chitthi Spice was founded in 2022 after Ganga Dewi, seen here with her husband P Sivanesan, joined a mentoring programme in entrepreneurship. (Bernama pic)

NIBONG TEBAL : What began as a leap of faith has grown into a fast-rising Malaysian spice brand that is now preparing to make its mark overseas, starting with Canada.

Driven by confidence in her products and a willingness to take risks, entrepreneur G Ganga Dewi has steered Chitthi Spice from a homegrown venture into an international contender.

The 46-year-old said the expansion follows a successful trial shipment earlier last year, with a local agent in Canada currently setting up warehouse facilities ahead of the brand’s official market entry.

She said venturing into the spice industry was both a personal challenge and a statement – proof that women can succeed in a sector traditionally dominated by men.

“I also see strong growth potential in this industry because spices are used in almost all cuisines. Malaysian spices are in high demand internationally due to their distinctive flavour and aroma,” she said when met by Bernama at her factory in the Nibong Tebal Industrial Park last month.

Founded in 2022, Chitthi Spice quickly secured halal certification from the Penang Islamic religious council within three months of operations. The company also obtained Malaysian Food Safety Scheme certification from the health ministry, enabling its products to be marketed more widely.

Ganga Dewi, a mother of three, said she had never planned to go into business despite coming from a family with a business background. Her turning point came after joining the six-month Penang Women Entrepreneurs Mentoring Programme (PenMentor), organised by the Penang Women’s Development Corporation.

Through the programme, she received structured mentoring, business guidance and peer support, building confidence that ultimately led her to invest nearly RM500,000 of her own savings to set up the spice factory.

The facility initially produced just six items – chicken curry powder, fish curry powder, turmeric, chilli, black pepper and white pepper. Today, its catalogue has expanded to nearly 60 types of spices and spice powders, alongside about 40 related products, including flour-based items, herbal drinks and Indian confectionery.

According to Ganga Dewi, Chitthi Spice distinguishes itself by producing blends without added colouring or flavour enhancers, resulting in richer aromas and more authentic flavours. The factory currently produces between 500kg and 800kg of spice powder daily.

Early on, she shared, convincing traders and distributors to take on the brand proved challenging. However, steady participation in entrepreneurship and halal expos – combined with active promotion on social media platforms such as TikTok – has helped build recognition and demand.

Factory operations initially involved only Ganga Dewi and her husband, P Sivanesan, 50, before expanding to six full-time employees. Part-time workers are hired during festive seasons to meet increased demand.

PenMentor is a state government initiative that provides training, mentorship and networking opportunities for local women entrepreneurs aged 18 and above.