Ex-London Biscuits CEO claims trial to causing RM7mil losses to firm

Liew Yew Chung was accused of causing wrongful losses to Khee San Food Industries Sdn Bhd in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court today.

PETALING JAYA : A former executive director and group CEO of London Biscuits Bhd pleaded not guilty today to 11 charges of causing wrongful losses exceeding RM7 million to a company.

Liew Yew Chung, 56, entered his plea after the charges were read to him in two separate sessions courts in Kuala Lumpur, Bernama reported.

Liew, who was then a director of listed company Khee San Bhd, is accused of causing wrongful losses to Khee San Food Industries Sdn Bhd by cancelling 25 debt agreements between the company and 11 individuals, totalling RM7,119,465.

The offences allegedly occurred in 2019 at Khee San Food Industries on Jalan Kolej, Seri Kembangan, and are punishable under Subsection 317A(1) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (Act 671), which carries up to 10 years’ jail, a RM10 million fine, or both if convicted.

Judges Azrul Darus and Norma Ismail granted bail of RM80,000 with one surety for all charges. They ordered Liew to report to the Securities Commission office every two months until the case concludes and set March 12 for case mention.

The case was prosecuted by Securities Commission prosecutors Keith Loo and Eunice Ong, while Liew was represented by lawyer Shankar Govinth.

Previously, on May 16, 2025, Liew was charged with 13 offences for submitting false financial statements to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd and falsifying records of a listed company.