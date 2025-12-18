Govt applies to forfeit Ilham Tower bank account

The government filed the application to forfeit Ilham Tower’s bank account last month, along with the supporting documents. (Wikipedia pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The government has filed an application at the sessions court here to forfeit a bank account belonging to Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat informed the court today that the government filed the application last month, along with the supporting documents.

The contents of the account were withheld by the court at the request of Ilham Tower’s lawyer, Nizamuddin Hamid.

Nizamuddin said they would file an application to suspend the forfeiture case on grounds that other proceedings were ongoing.

He cited an ongoing judicial review where the company is seeking to quash the seizure of the account, as well as a reference application on Section 36 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act, which deals with asset declaration.

“The basis of this (forfeiture) application originated from (an alleged act under) Section 36,” Nizamuddin added.

Judge Azura Alwi instructed the lawyer to file the stay application before Jan 28.

For the government, she granted an order for it to issue a gazette calling any third party to contest the forfeiture by Feb 12.

The judge also reprimanded lawyers representing Ilham Tower owner Naimah Khalid, the widow of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, for publicly commenting on another forfeiture case pending before the courts.

“As officers of the court, you should know that once a case has been filed in the court, no one should be making sub judice remarks,” Azura said.

Last week, the government initiated a bid to obtain a forfeiture order on properties linked to Daim and his family.