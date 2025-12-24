4 Singaporeans charged over JB shopping centre scuffle

Singaporean actor P Suresh at the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Three family members and an actor, all Singaporeans, have been charged in the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court over a scuffle at a shopping centre last Sunday.

Bernama reported that Chua Chin Heng, 56, Loe Sou Peng, 55, and Axl Chua, 27, claimed trial after the charges against them were read out before magistrate A Shaarmini, while actor P Suresh, 46, pleaded guilty before magistrate Nabilah Nizam.

Chua, Loe and Axl were charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Suresh at a shopping centre on Jalan Serigala, Johor Bahru, at 5.17pm on Dec 21, while Suresh was separately charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Chua at the same location and time.

All four were charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to RM2,000 or both upon conviction.

Chua, Loe and Axl were represented by lawyers Muadz Zulkarnain and Jagveer Singh, while the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Sarah Siti Aisyah Mustapha Kamal.

Suresh was represented by lawyer L Mehnagha, while the prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutors Nor Deana Aqilah Aliman and Siti Aishah Latif.

Shaarmini allowed Chua, Loe and Axl to be released on bail of RM5,000 each with one Malaysian surety, and fixed Jan 27 for mention of the case, while Nabilah imposed a fine of RM1,500 on Suresh.

Chua and Suresh also faced an additional charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly arguing at the Larkin police station area at 6.15pm on the same day.

Chua claimed trial while Suresh pleaded guilty after the charge was read out before Shaarmini.

They were charged under Section 90 of the Police Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM500 or both upon conviction.

Shaarmini set bail at RM4,000 with one Malaysian surety for Chua, while Suresh was fined RM400.