Feb 3 hearing for Shafie’s contempt case over Zara inquest

On Sept 20, Warisan president Shafie Apdal reportedly questioned the length of time taken for the inquest into Zara Qairina Mahathir’s death. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Warisan president Shafie Apdal’s contempt of court case over comments he had made concerning the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir will be heard by the Kota Kinabalu sessions court on Feb 3.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan fixed the date during case mention today.

Shafie’s lawyers Chen Ket Chuin, Jakariya Ab Jalil and Batholomew Jingulam said they had applied for the committal proceedings to be set aside.

Deputy public prosecutor Mustaffa P Kunyalan confirmed the matter, Sabah Media reported.

Shafie had reportedly questioned the length of time taken for the inquest into Zara’s death at an event in Kinabatangan on Sept 20.

The inquest began on Sept 3 before Amir and is currently ongoing.

Zara, 13, died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu after being found unconscious in a drain near her school’s hostel in Papar at 4am the day before.

On Aug 8, the Attorney-General’s Chambers ordered that her remains be exhumed for a post-mortem. It announced an inquest into her death on Aug 13.

Separately, activist Che Muna Din, also known as Mona Din, was slapped with a RM300 fine for contempt after questioning the testimony of forensic pathologist Dr Jessie Hiu from Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Facebook.

Muna, who was represented by lawyer Jul Hamri Jumhani, faces 14 days’ jail if she fails to pay the fine.