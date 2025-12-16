Only 10-15% of Malaysians buy local rice, says Mat Sabu

Agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu said consumer demand for local white rice remained weak despite the government’s efforts to boost the supply. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : Only 10% to 15% of Malaysians are choosing locally produced white rice, says agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said consumer response to local white rice remained low, despite the government’s efforts to boost production, Berita Harian reported.

“Initially, we sold one bag, then encouraged people to buy two, and eventually five bags. Even then, only 10% to 15% of people bought it,” he was quoted as saying after appearing on the Podcast Utama Buletin TV3 at Balai Berita.

The minister attributed the low uptake to falling prices of imported rice, which makes imported options more affordable for consumers.

Mohamad previously announced that the ministry would review the supply mechanism after the special subsidised local white rice programme ended last September, to ensure adequate supply at reasonable prices.

The review also takes into account the adjustment of imported white rice prices to RM2,600 per tonne at Padiberas Nasional Bhd warehouses, effective May 15, as well as steps to curb mixed-rice practices in the market.

The subsidised local white rice programme, launched on March 1, is part of the government’s effort to make subsidies more effective and forms a transitional phase for Malaysia’s white rice supply.