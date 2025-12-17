Cabinet picks a reflection of Anwar’s leadership, says Akmal

Dr Akmal Saleh said voters can take to the ballot to punish the parties of underperforming ministers, who should not forget the promises they made before coming to power.

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has come to the defence of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet reshuffle, saying the new ministerial appointments should be given a chance to show their quality.

Akmal said as ministerial appointments are the prime minister’s prerogative, his selections should be seen as a reflection of his leadership.

“The prime minister can appoint whoever he considers suitable, including those who are not public representatives.

“In other words, these ministers are emblematic of the prime minister’s image and vision,” he said in a Facebook post today, adding that “there is no need to dispute whoever PMX wants to appoint”.

Akmal said voters can take to the ballot to punish the parties of underperforming ministers, who should not forget the promises they made before coming to power.

“Congratulations to the ministers for being appointed, but this is no time for merrymaking and making stupid statements that will disturb the public’s feelings and sensitivities. It is time to work for the people.

“Remember that this country has laws and a constitution that must be abided by, and not for you to violate now that you have become ministers. If not, this will be your only term as a minister,” he said.

Critics of the new Cabinet lineup include PAS, whose secretary-general, Takiyuddin Hassan, said the appointment of two Chinese leaders to the federal territories portfolio was a deliberate strategy to strengthen DAP’s dominance in major urban centres.

Hannah Yeoh was appointed as the federal territories minister, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s Lo Su Fui as her deputy, while DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming was retained as the housing and local government minister.

Takiyuddin claimed that concentrating urban power in the hands of leaders from the same ethnicity and political party could raise questions about an imbalance of power and the direction of the nation’s administration.

Critics have also asked whether deputy higher education minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim will be able to implement the waiver of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans, which he had demanded as an activist.