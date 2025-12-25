Christmas mess in KL prompts warning against littering from minister

Kuala Lumpur City Hall said that several tourist spots along Jalan Bukit Bintang were littered with rubbish, which it said ruined the image of the city.

PETALING JAYA : Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming has issued a stern reminder to the public not to embarrass the country by littering, following viral footage of Christmas celebrations in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, showing the streets strewn with trash.

In a post on X, Nga said it was embarrassing to see such irresponsible behaviour in the capital city.

“It is already the 21st century; there is no reason for anyone to simply throw rubbish in public places.

“Don’t blame the government when we enforce the law. Grow up, please!” he said.

Nga’s comments came after Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) complained that several tourist spots along Jalan Bukit Bintang were littered with rubbish, which it said ruined the image of the city.

DBKL said cleaning works were carried out in the city centre to ensure the environment remained clean, orderly and comfortable for the public.

“Even as the public enjoys the festive night atmosphere, the responsibility to maintain cleanliness must remain a priority,” it said.

The minister had announced in Sept that community service orders of up to 12 hours within a six-month period would be imposed on offenders involved in minor littering from Jan 1.