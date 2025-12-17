Vigilance and maintenance keep slopes safe, says Genting

As the sky turns dark with signs of rain, the risk of landslides rises.

GENTING HIGHLANDS : Every monsoon season brings heavy rainfall to Malaysia and with it a far from new dilemma: heightened risks of landslides all over the country.

In Genting Highlands, however, managing slopes is not a seasonal issue but a year-round endeavour shaped by the area’s steep mountainous terrain and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

It involves continuous monitoring, preventative maintenance and rapid response, much of which takes place behind the scenes while ensuring the roads remain open and safe for the public.

Genting Malaysia Group senior vice-president for resort utilities and facilities management Lee Chee Hoe said the group deals with hundreds of slope-related incidents annually, most of them minor but some requiring extensive remedial works.

Managing risks before they intensify

While slope failures can happen anytime, the risk rises significantly during the monsoon season. This is especially so on slopes that have gradients of more than 25 degrees and 35 degrees. Technically, they are known as Class III and Class IV slopes.

On such slopes, heavy rainfall can quickly overwhelm natural drainage waterways, increasing pressure within the soil and weakening slope stability.

Lee said maintenance work is done periodically to nip minor issues in the bud. Drainage systems are cleared regularly to ensure rainwater is channelled away efficiently, while steps are taken to reduce the risk of uprooted trees triggering soil movement.

“Drainage is important to enable water to flow to areas where it can be diverted safely. Without proper drainage, large volumes of water will flow into unintended areas, and that can push earth and vegetation upwards,” he said.

Workers carrying out slope stabilisation work, like here on Jalan Genting Highlands, is a regular task on Genting Highlands. Such efforts reduce the risk of landslides in the event of stormy weather.

“When the rainfall is very heavy, you can see it cascading like a waterfall. That is why proper drainage is crucial to make sure the slope remains safe,” he added.

Lee said preventive measures are also reinforced through the use of technologies such as rain gauges that track rainfall intensity, as well as inclinometers and standpipes that monitor ground movement and water pressure on slopes.

Round-the-clock security patrols and drone surveillance that help to detect early warning signs are carried out as well.

He added that clear standard operating procedures guide the response when an incident occurs.

Affected lanes may be closed and a contraflow activated, while slope teams and engineers assess the severity and determine the necessary intervention.

Costly work in difficult terrain

Maintaining slopes in mountainous terrain is both costly and technically challenging, particularly on steep gradients where work often has to continue in wet conditions.

Lee said Genting Malaysia has invested substantially over the years to upgrade drainage infrastructures, monitoring systems and remedial slope works, relying on experienced contractors and specialised machinery.

“The costs run into the millions. For major incidents, remedial works at a single site can reach six figures and when you are dealing with 100 or 200 incidents, the total can easily add up to millions or even tens of millions.

A drainage structure on a slope drains rainwater safely down a slope, preventing it from collecting in areas where it can easily push earth and vegetation upwards, and raise the risk of soil movement.

“We invest a lot in remedial work to ensure safety.

“Without doing so, we would not know whether safety is assured. These are on-going costs that must be maintained every year,” he said.

Experiences on the ground

Ensuring Genting Highlands and its many hills are safe is a complex and continuous task that often goes unseen by the public.

Lee said Genting Malaysia’s slope management approach is backed by decades of experience spent on developing and maintaining Jalan Genting Highlands on its own land, giving the group a detailed understanding of how the terrain responds to changing weather conditions.

“History tells us that when the amount of rainfall breaches certain levels, there are areas we need to monitor more closely,” he said.

He said stabilisation methods vary depending on severity. Minor erosions are addressed through diagnostic checks, surface protection such as fibre mats and hydroseeding to restore vegetation.

More serious cases require assessments by geotechnical engineers and may involve soil nailing, retaining structures or drainage improvements.

Lee said safety remains a priority not only for road users but also for workers managing the slopes. “Slope management is not easy, and I really credit the team. I call them the heroes of this mountain,” he said.

Safety a shared responsibility

Lee said Genting Malaysia also helps out in areas outside its own land when slope failures, fallen trees or debris flows occur, affecting other roads in the highlands.

“Not all properties in Genting Highlands belong to us but if something happens nearby and we can help, we will,” he said.

Referring to the Batang Kali landslide on Dec 16, 2022, which killed 31 people, including 13 children, and injured 61 others, Lee said the company’s response team was the first to act given that it was closest to the affected area.

He said Genting Malaysia had dispatched manpower, machinery and contractors already stationed near the area, working in coordination with the authorities.

“At that time, we mainly helped in the rescue operation. The team was there providing shelter and food. This was part of our corporate responsibility,” he said.

Lee said the incident underscored the importance of prevention and early management. With climate change driving changing weather patterns and intense rainfall, he emphasised that slope safety requires constant vigilance and rapid response.

“That is why we invest heavily in monitoring, manpower and preparedness, to make sure incidents are addressed quickly and do not escalate. Safety is not just about our properties, it is about protecting everyone in the highlands,” he added.