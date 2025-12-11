Indonesian students in M’sia affected by Sumatra disaster to receive RM500 each

Devastating floods and landslides hit Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra at the end of November, following prolonged heavy rains. (AFP pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia will channel a contribution of RM500 each to Indonesian students in Malaysia whose families have been affected by the floods and landslides in Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra.

The Prime Minister’s Office said this was a gesture of goodwill and friendship between Indonesia and Malaysia.

“Indonesian students in Malaysia who are affected can register with their respective educational institutions to enable assistance to be coordinated and channelled according to their needs.

“Malaysia expresses its sympathy and condolences to the Indonesian government and all its people for the disaster that befell Aceh and North Sumatra, and stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters going through this difficult time,” said the office.

Devastating floods and landslides hit Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra at the end of November, following prolonged heavy rains.

The Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency reported that as of Dec 10, the death toll had reached 969 people, while 252 are still missing. The disaster damaged at least 158,000 houses in 52 affected provinces.