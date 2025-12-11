BAM orders post-mortem after men’s shuttlers’ SEA Games defeat

Malaysia were thrashed 3-0 by traditional rivals Indonesia in the team final of the 2025 SEA Games yesterday. (Bernama pic)

BANGKOK : The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has instructed national coaching directors Kenneth Jonassen (singles) and Rexy Mainaky (doubles) to conduct an immediate post-mortem to identify the cause of the national shuttlers’ failure to bag the men’s team gold medal at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand yesterday.

Malaysia were thrashed 3-0 by traditional rivals Indonesia in the final at Gymnasium 4 of Thammasat University, Rangsit Campus. Malaysia last won gold for the men’s team in the 2005 edition of the SEA Games in the Philippines.

BAM secretary-general Kenny Goh said an investigation should be conducted as soon as possible, as the team will be competing in the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2026 in Qingdao, China, from Feb 3 to Feb 8.

“Firstly, a disappointing result and we must definitely do something drastic.

“I believe that after this, both coaching directors must review and conduct a post-mortem to find out what exactly happened to ensure that such things do not recur, especially since we are also in the midst of preparing for BATC 2026 next February,” he told reporters today.

Goh, who is also the Malaysian chef de mission, said this when watching the national taekwondo exponents in action at Fashion Island Mall here.

Although disappointed with the result, he expressed hope that the shuttlers would shift their attention to the individual events, which run from today until Sunday.

BAM had set the shuttlers a four-gold target at the biennial Games, which run from Dec 9 to Dec 20 in Bangkok and Chonburi.