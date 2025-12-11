Justin upsets S’pore’s Jason to enter SEA Games quarters

National singles shuttler Justin Hoh trailed 17-20 in the first game but staged a comeback to defeat Singapore’s Jason Teh in straight games. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National singles shuttler Justin Hoh advanced to the quarter-finals of the SEA Games after upstaging the much higher-ranked Singaporean Jason Teh in the opening round of the individual events in Bangkok, Thailand.

World No 38 Justin took 50 minutes to win 22-20, 21-15 against Jason, who is ranked 16 spots above him. The Malaysian was 17-20 down in the first game but made a superb comeback to win the match.

Justin will next face world No 55 Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand for a place in the semi-finals.

Also reaching the quarter-finals was compatriot Leong Jun Hao, who defeated Laos’s Vixunnalath Phichith 21-15, 21-15. He will take on Thailand’s Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul in the next round.

Both Malaysian women’s singles players also progressed to the last eight.

Wong Ling Ching had little trouble beating Singapore’s Insyrah Khan 21-16, 21-15, while K Letshanaa edged another Singaporean, Jaslyn Hooi, 21-17, 22-20.

Ling Ching will take on Indonesia’s Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi, while Letshanaa is expected to have a tough last-eight tie as she faces top seed Putri Kusuma Wardani.

In mixed doubles, Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin booked a quarter-final berth with a 21-8, 21-14 win over the Philippines’s Solomon Padiz Jr-Mary Destiny Untal.

They will face Thailand’s top pair, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran, in the next round.