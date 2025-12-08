Malaysia to battle Indonesia for men’s badminton team gold at SEA Games

Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun scored the winning point for Malaysia, defeating Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Pakkapon Teeraratsakul in three games. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian men’s badminton team stormed into the SEA Games final with a convincing 3-1 victory over the host nation in Bangkok today.

With this win, they matched their performance at the last SEA Games in Cambodia two years ago, where they lost to Indonesia and settled for silver.

The victory sets up a highly anticipated clash with Indonesia in the final on Wednesday.

Former world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn gave Thailand a flying start by sweeping aside Leong Jun Hao 21-15, 21-15 in the first singles match, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

MORE TO COME