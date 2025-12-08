M’sian women shuttlers settle for bronze in SEA Games team event

They go down fighting to Indonesia in the semi-finals after giving the favourites a scare.

Wong Ling Ching put up a stellar performance to defeat Gregoria Tunjung, ranked 34 spots above her. (Bernama pic)
PETALING JAYA:
The Malaysian women’s badminton team had to settle for a bronze medal at the SEA Games in Bangkok, but not before giving favourites Indonesia a run for their money in the semi-finals today.

In a match that could have gone either way, the experienced Indonesians edged Malaysia 3-2.

Under the competition format, there will be no play-off for the third placing, with both semi-finalists being awarded bronze medals.

The tie opened with Indonesia’s top singles shuttler Putri Kusuma Wardani cruising past K Letshanaa 21-9, 21-10 in 34 minutes to give her team a 1-0 lead.

The second match saw world No 2 women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah facing the 58th-ranked duo Rachel Allessya Rose-Febi Setianingrum.

Expected to win comfortably, the Malaysians were pushed to three games before prevailing 21-14, 17-21, 21-16 in an hour, levelling the tie at 1-1.

In the third match, world No 44 Wong Ling Ching pulled off an upset over world No 10 Gregoria Tunjung to give Malaysia a 2-1 lead. She won 22-20, 15-21, 21-16 in a match that lasted 66 minutes.

Malaysia’s second doubles pair, Go Pei Kee-Toh Ee Wei, competing together for the first time, fell 10-21, 9-21 to Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasari.

The decisive match fell to third singles player Siti Zulaikha Aziz, who, despite a valiant effort, lost 18-21, 16-21 to Mutiara Ayu Puspitasari in 53 minutes.

For the record, Malaysia last won a medal in the women’s team event in the 2018 edition in Manila, sharing the bronze with Singapore. Their best performance came in 2009, when they captured the gold.

