Tang Jie-Ee Wei ready for SEA Games gold challenge

Caption World mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei captured their second major crown this year after winning the Australian Open last Sunday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : World mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei are ready to take on the challenge set by head coach Nova Widianto to deliver a gold medal at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

Aside from the mixed doubles, the world No 3 pair is scheduled to participate in the team event, Berita Harian reported.

Malaysia last won the mixed doubles gold medal at the SEA Games during the 2021 edition in Vietnam, when Tang Jie teamed up with Peck Yen Wei.

“Perhaps he has confidence in us. Of course, we need to deliver, and give our best in training,” Ee Wei was quoted as saying.

“We need discipline in every training session so when we are (competing), we can give it our best. Winning or losing, that’s another story.

“We will compete for every point and, of course, do our best for the country.”

Ee Wei was speaking to reporters after a sponsorship ceremony in Kuala Lumpur for eight national athletes representing the country at the 2025 SEA Games next month.

The badminton competition at this year’s SEA Games runs from Dec 7-14.

Nova recently set a gold medal mission for Tang Jie and Ee Wei after observing the pair’s current performance.

The duo created history in August by becoming the first Malaysian mixed doubles pair to win the World Championships title.

They captured their second major crown this year after winning the Australian Open last Sunday.

However, Nova has stressed that Tang Jie and Ee Wei must remain vigilant against the host country’s top pair, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran, who are expected to be formidable opponents.

“Ee Wei and I always focus on ourselves. For us, every week is a new beginning. Every routine is very important for both of us,” Tang Jie said.

“As for our opponents, we cannot set any expectations. What Ee Wei and I can do is train as best as possible and maintain our physical condition.”