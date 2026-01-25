Sze Fei-Izzuddin make it 3 titles for M’sia at Indonesia Masters

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani ended their year-long title drought by winning the Indonesia Masters. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : National men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani sealed a historic third title for Malaysia at the Indonesia Masters today.

The duo defeated Indonesia’s rising duo Raymond Indra-Nikolaus Joaquin 21-19, 21-13 in a match that lasted 36 minutes.

The match, played at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, was held in a charged atmosphere with a vocal home crowd, but Sze Fei-Izzuddin stayed composed.

Earlier, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei secured the mixed doubles crown after a tough final, while Pearly Tan-M Thinaah claimed the women’s doubles title via a walkover when their Japanese opponents withdrew due to illness.

Malaysia’s three-title haul at a single World Tour event is a first in the country’s badminton history.

