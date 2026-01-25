Walkover gives Pearly-Thinaah 7th career title

M Thinaah said she and partner Pearly Tan had looked forward to their final match against Japanese pair Arisa Igarashi-Miyu Takahashi. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia’s 15-year wait for a women’s doubles title at the Indonesia Masters ended today after Pearly Tan-M Thinaah were declared the champions following a walkover in the final.

Japan’s Arisa Igarashi-Miyu Takahashi withdrew from the final after one of them is believed to have become ill. No further details were disclosed.

Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei last won the title for Malaysia in 2011.

Pearly-Thinaah won US$39,500 (RM158,256) in prize money as champions in the World Tour Super 500 championship.

In a post-match interview, Thinaah said they had looked forward to the final.

“We were looking forward to playing against the Japanese pair, but it was unfortunate that one of them was ill. We wish them a speedy recovery,” she said.

This is the seventh title for Pearly-Thinaah.

Earlier today, Malaysia’s top mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei won the title in the category at the Indonesia Masters.

Men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani can make it three-in-a-row when they take on home favourites Raymond Indra-Nikolaus Joaquin in the final later this evening.