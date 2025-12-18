Court bins punter’s suit over lost winning ticket

Shah Alam sessions court judge Rafiqha Hanim Rosli said the plaintiff failed to prove his case on the balance of probabilities.

SHAH ALAM : The sessions court here has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a punter against a licensed gaming company over RM185,000 in prize money which he claims to have won in a draw three years ago.

Judge Rafiqha Hanim Rosli said M Mahendravarman failed to prove his case on the balance of probabilities.

In her oral judgment delivered early this month, Rafiqha said the plaintiff was only entitled to claim the proceeds from the winning number if he could produce the actual winning ticket.

She ordered Mahendravarman, a businessman, to pay RM10,000 in costs to Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd.

Lawyer R Kengadharan, who appeared for Mahendravarman, said an appeal was filed last week to have the matter heard by the High Court.

In his statement of claim, Mahendravarman said he invested RM30 to buy the numbers “1515” and “1010” at the gaming company’s outlet in Petaling Jaya on May 14, 2022. He claimed that the numbers won him RM185,671 in prize money.

He said he took a photograph of the ticket on his mobile phone but either misplaced or lost the ticket itself.

Mahendravarman said he lodged a police report on May 16, 2022, as he was unable to locate the ticket despite searching his house.

He then went to the same outlet in Petaling Jaya to collect the prize money by showing the snapshot, but his claim was not entertained.

He said he went to Pan Malaysian Pools’ headquarters at Wisma Genting here but was told that the original ticket must be produced.

He claimed that the gaming company wrongfully detained the winning sum and deprived him of his rights as a winner.

Pan Malaysian Pools, which was represented by Yong Huey Leng and B Shamala, said in its defence that the applicable rules and regulations require those claiming prize money to produce the original winning ticket.