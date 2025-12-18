CyberSecurity Malaysia CEO Amirudin to retire on Jan 13

Amirudin Abdul Wahab has served as CyberSecurity Malaysia CEO since 2013. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) today announced the retirement of its CEO Amirudin Abdul Wahab, effective Jan 13 next year.

It said over the course of his tenure from 2013 to 2026, Amirudin provided visionary leadership that transformed CSM into a robust national technical authority while significantly strengthening national resilience against increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

“Under his stewardship, CSM achieved numerous strategic and operational milestones, including strengthening national cybersecurity readiness through the expansion and enhancement of critical technical services such as MyCERT, Cyber999 and national incident response capabilities.

“Amirudin also conceptualised and championed SiberKASA, a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening and sustaining national cybersecurity infrastructure through the delivery of high-impact, mission-critical services by CSM,” Bernama quoted the agency as saying in a statement.

CSM extended its appreciation to Amirudin for his leadership, vision and contributions over more than a decade of service.

“His legacy has not only strengthened the foundations of national cybersecurity, but also laid the groundwork for a future anchored in digital trust, cyber resilience and technological innovation.

“CSM conveys its sincere best wishes for his continued success and well-being in the next chapter of his journey. The organisation remains steadfast in upholding the vision he has established, ensuring Malaysia’s cybersecurity landscape remains robust, sustainable and trusted by all,” it said.