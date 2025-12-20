Matrade appoints Abu Bakar Yusof as CEO

Matrade CEO Abu Bakar Yusof had previously served at the agency’s offices in Seoul and Beijing. (Matrade pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) has appointed Abu Bakar Yusof as chief executive officer (CEO) effective today.

In a statement, Abu Bakar outlined his unwavering commitment to helping the nation achieve the goals of the 13th Malaysia Plan, in terms of exports, with a clear five-year vision to translate the plan into tangible and impactful results.

“I pledge to ensure that Matrade continues to be the driving force behind trade and export growth. We will reach out to as many stakeholders as possible for this purpose,” he said.

Abu Bakar succeeds Mustafa Abdul Aziz, who is retiring after 35 years in service, of which 32 years were with Matrade.

The leadership transition reinforces the national trade promotion agency’s commitment to strengthening the trade agenda, focusing on enhancing export resilience among exporters, particularly micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSME), as well as strategic partnerships with export ecosystem partners, whether in the public or private sectors.

Abu Bakar has over 30 years of experience in international trade and export promotion. He began his career as a statistician in November 1993, building a strong foundation in data analysis and planning, before serving in various senior and leadership roles.

His experience includes overseas assignments at Matrade offices in Seoul and Beijing, and attachment at Khazanah Nasional Bhd under the government’s cross-fertilisation programme.

He was appointed Matrade’s deputy CEO in 2020, overseeing exporters’ development and subsequently, the export acceleration divisions. This gave him vast experience and expertise in developing Malaysian exporters’ capacity as well as formulating export promotion strategies.

Matrade chairman Reezal Merican Naina Merican welcomed Abu Bakar’s appointment.

“Abu Bakar’s deep policy and operational experience make him the ideal successor, ensuring the continuity and results-driven focus for Malaysia’s export agenda.

“On behalf of the board, I congratulate him and at the same time extend our deepest gratitude to Mustafa for his exemplary leadership in aligning Matrade for the past five years,” he said.

Matrade invites all its stakeholders, including exporters and industry associations, to welcome the new leadership as it diligently works to execute its mandate to position Malaysia as a globally competitive trading nation.