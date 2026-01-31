Malek Razak takes over as armed forces chief

Malek Razak Sulaiman began his military service in 1985 as an overseas cadet officer at the Royal Military College, Sandhurst, and was commissioned on Dec 11, 1987, with the rank of second lieutenant. (Defence ministry pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malek Razak Sulaiman has been appointed the 24th armed forces chief and promoted from lieutenant-general to general, effective tomorrow.

He takes over from Nizam Jaafar, who pleaded not guilty in the sessions court last week to four charges involving abuse of power, criminal breach of trust (CBT), and receiving bribes totalling more than RM3.75 million.

In a statement today, defence minister Khaled Nordin said Malek was appointed based on his extensive experience, credibility, and nearly 40 years of outstanding service with the armed forces.

“The ministry is confident that this appointment will strengthen the armed forces’ leadership and capabilities in facing the nation’s defence challenges,” Khaled said.

“His leadership is also expected to restore and enhance the armed forces’ stature through an approach grounded in integrity and professionalism, while maintaining public confidence in the nation’s defence institutions.”

Khaled said Malek’s appointment received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, in accordance with the recommendation of an Armed Forces Council meeting held on Jan 29.

Malek holds a diploma in strategic and security studies and a masters of social sciences (defence studies) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), as well as an MA in defence studies from King’s College London in the UK.

He began his military service in 1985 as an overseas cadet officer at the Royal Military College, Sandhurst, UK, and was commissioned on Dec 11, 1987, with the rank of second-lieutenant.

He has served as a platoon commander in the 21st Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment and held various command and staff appointments. His last post was commander of the army’s Western Field Command.