inDrive gets green light to continue Malaysia operations

KUALA LUMPUR : Global e-hailing platform inDrive today announced the successful completion of the Land Public Transport Agency’s (Apad) three-month licensing review, giving it approval to continue its operations in Malaysia.

inDrive Malaysia driver operations manager Azlan Anwar said the approval allowed the company to move forward confidently in ensuring stability for its drivers, passengers and the broader mobility ecosystem.

“Over the past months, we have strengthened every part of our compliance system. We have refined internal procedures, tightened document verifications and enhanced audit processes to ensure that only drivers who meet all regulatory requirements are active on the platform.

“Every inDrive driver must hold a valid public service vehicle (PSV) licence and e-hailing insurance, and have a roadworthy vehicle.

“Only after these criteria are met and the e-hailing vehicle permit (EVP) application is approved by Apad will a driver be activated in our app,” he told a press conference after the 2025 inDrive Platinum Drivers Awards ceremony today.

In May, Apad issued inDrive a cease-operations order, citing non‑compliance with licensing requirements as some of its drivers were found to be operating without valid EVP and PSV licences.

The platform was allowed to resume operations under a three-month monitoring period imposed by Apad beginning from July.

Azlan said inDrive would continue reinforcing its presence in Malaysia through improved driver onboarding processes, enhanced document re-verification, ongoing internal audits and expanded driver-support initiatives.

He said the platform was close to achieving its target of 40,000 active drivers across the nation, having successfully onboarded close to 95% of the total target to date.