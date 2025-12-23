Cops probe slashing attack on female e-hailing driver in Sepang

Sepang police chief Norhizam Bahaman said the case is being investigated for attempted murder. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have launched investigations into an incident where a female e-hailing driver was allegedly slashed with a sharp weapon while in her vehicle at an open parking area in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, Sepang.

Sepang police chief Norhizam Bahaman said the woman, aged 60, was attacked by a known male suspect who fled the scene in her vehicle.

“The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, which carries imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine upon conviction,” he said in a statement.

Norhizam said the victim was rushed to Cyberjaya Hospital for treatment.

“She suffered slash wounds to the neck and left arm, believed to have been inflicted with a sharp weapon,” he said.

He added that at about 11.15pm yesterday, the Nilai police headquarters confirmed having identified a 69-year-old man, believed to be the suspect.

The suspect had been involved in a road accident at Taman Desa Melati, Phase 3, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

“He was discovered covered in blood and with neck injuries, in the victim’s vehicle. A weapon believed to be a karambit (a small curved knife) was also found with him in the vehicle,” Norhizam said.

The suspect was also taken to Cyberjaya Hospital for treatment and is currently in the intensive care unit for close monitoring.

Norhizam urged those with information on the incident to contact investigating officer Faiz Zuki at 011-27328077 or a nearby police station.