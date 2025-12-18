Wang Kelian ICQS reopens with passage limited to local residents

The immigration, customs, quarantine and security complex was closed after landslides along the Wang Kelian-Wang Prachan route stranded about 400 people near Padang Besar. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Wang Kelian immigration, customs, quarantine and security (ICQS) complex near Padang Besar, which was closed on Nov 23, has been reopened, but limited to residents of Kampung Wang Kelian for now.

Perlis state secretary Rahimi Ismail said this was in line with the public works department’s recommendation to temporarily close the Bukit Wang Kelian route.

He said the route connecting Wang Kelian and Wang Prachan, Thailand, will be allowed to operate to allow local residents to obtain their daily supplies.

“For the time being, travel from Wang Prachan is only limited to the Kampung Wang Kelian three-way intersection before the road block, while travel to Wang Prachan is only open to residents of Kampung Wang Kelian,” he told reporters in Kangar, Perlis.

He said the route’s opening was the result of discussions with the Perlis immigration department, Perlis economic planning division and the National Security Council, based on the requests of local residents and current needs.

The ICQS complex was closed after landslides along the Wang Kelian-Wang Prachan route left about 400 people stranded near Padang Besar.

Padang Besar police said the group comprised 300 Malaysians returning from Thailand via the Wang Kelian border checkpoint, with the rest being local residents affected by floods.