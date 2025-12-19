Flood victims surge past 15,000, over 11,000 in Kuantan alone

A total of 11,134 people in Kuantan, Pahang, have been evacuated to relief centres due to floods. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The flood situation on the east coast of the peninsula has worsened, with 15,047 people in four states evacuated from their homes as of 8am today.

According to the national disaster command centre’s portal, 13,485 people in Pahang have been forced to relocate to shelters, of which 11,134 are in Kuantan.

The other affected districts are Pekan, Maran, Rompin, Jerantut and Lipis, which have fewer than 1,000 evacuees each.

In Terengganu, 1,027 residents in Kemaman, Dungun and Hulu Terengganu have been placed at relief centres, as well as 356 in Johor’s coastal district of Mersing.

Kelantan also saw a fresh round of floods, with 179 people in Gua Musang and Kuala Krai displaced from their homes.

Late last month, thousands in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Perak, Penang and even Selangor were evacuated to shelters due to floods amid the northeast monsoon season.